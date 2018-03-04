As Heard on 'Eye On Houston'
Paul Gallant from Gallant at Night on SportsRadio 610 talks with former Tennis pro Zina Garrison about the Zina Garrison Academy and Eat, Play, Love (March 3rd and 4th) which benefits ZGA.

ZGA provides 45 weeks of free programming each year for all young people in the Houston area. ZGA not only provides world-class tennis instruction, but also provides college preparatory classes, wellness and nutrition lessons, interactive garden instruction, ACE training, and so much more. For more information, go to ZinaGarrison.Org.

