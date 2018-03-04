Paul Gallant from Gallant at Night on SportsRadio 610 talks with Kelly St. Mary and Ashley Brockette about the 30th Annual McDonald’s Houston Children’s Festival and Child Advocates.
Over the past 29 years, the Festival (taking place April 7th and 8th in Downtown Houston) has raised over $5.5 M for Child Advocates. Child Advocates’ mission is to recruit, train and support volunteers who provide a voice for children in foster care. For more information, go to HoustonChildrensFestival.com and ChildAdvocates.org.