By Brian McDonald
Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mock them everyday during All Due Respect. Stories today included an ex-NFL player who wasn’t fazed by a taser.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted react to comments made by Texans owner Bob McNair about his team’s offseason plans, the strengths and weaknesses of the roster, and what they plan to do to improve.

 

Justin Verlander talked openly about a report on how juiced baseballs have led to record numbers in baseball. Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed.

 

Could OJ Simpson really be getting a show about the famous murders on Fox? Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about the surprising news.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with John McClain for two segments about the Texans off-season, mock drafts, results from the NFL Combine, and more.

 

