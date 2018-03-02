Paul thinks people are making too big of a deal over the perceived Rockets diss by Draymond Green.

Paul makes a list of all corny phrases that should be banned from now on.

In the Nightly News: Combine news, the Rams make a move and more.

Paul breaks down what he wants to see out of the upcoming Rockets/Celtics matchup.

Paul reacts to the J.R. Smith soup-throwing story and still wants to know what’s really going on with Rob Gronkowski.

Paul is glad to find out everyone is as stressed as he is, a dad finds his son’s weed and more.

In the Last Call: what to watch this weekend, Lamar Jackson stands his ground and more.

