HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — On the first line of Bob McNair’s Wikipedia page are the words “billionaire” and “philanthropist.”

Fitting, then, that the owner and founder of the Houston Texans was honored with the Lamar Hunt Lifetime Achievement Award by the Texas Sports Hall of Fame for his contribution to the community.

“You are talking about one of the premier philanthropist – not only in the City of Houston or the state of Texas – but across the country,” said Texas Sports Hall of Fame CEO Allan Cooper Jones. “The impact on – not just this city – but across the United States the McNair family has is truly amazing.”

McNair, 80, brought football back to Houston in 1999, when the NFL approved an expansion team to replace the Houston Oilers. To do it, he paid a significant portion of the $700 million expansion fee, far and away more than the bill the Jacksonville Jaguars and Carolina Panthers footed just six years prior ($140 million).

But his impact on the city has gone beyond football, and includes charity, local leadership and even a boost economically.

“Everywhere you go, you see Bob and Janice McNair contributing to the community,” said chairman of Super Bowl LI Ric Campo. “Not only has he contributed to the cultural aspect and the quality of life to Texans, but he gives back times ten to the community from a philanthropic perspective – and that’s even bigger.”

Some details on the nature of the award, from a Texans release: