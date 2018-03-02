Bruce Matthews Would Like To See Oilers History Return To HoustonHouston Oilers great Bruce Matthews joined In the Loop and they talked about the history of the Oilers returning to Houston, Deshaun Watson, Bill O'Brien, Jimbo Fisher and the Texans offensive line.

Hopkins To Talib: Let's Work Out This SummerDo you like DeAndre Hopkins as the Texans lead free agent pitch man?

Outdoor Show: Fri March 2

WATCH: Girl Fight At Rockets Game Complete With Flying Chest KickWe don't endorse fighting, at all. Just like we don't endorse people recording things vertically on their cell phones. But this video from the Rockets game Wednesday night is a little stale and boring fan/girl fight, with just some hair pulling and yelling, until at :33 from above comes a two footed power kick.

The Best of Gallant At Night 3-1

Outdoor Show: Thurs March 1<a href="http://www.hookspit.com/lures/lele-twitch-bait-detail">The lele twitch bait</a> lure has been all the talk the last couple weeks on the show.

Astros Single Game Tickets Go On Sale FridayAstros single-game tickets go on sale Friday, March 2

The Best Of Mad Radio 3-2Today on Mad Radio: Bob McNair has all the solutions, Wade Smith's weekly visit, Worst Take Of The Week, What's On Tap, decreasing Rockets interest, Landry Likes, Robert Kraft is NOT the father, KIR Fridays, the lowest point in station history and more.

Houston Texans 2018 Home and Road Opponents

Power Ranking LeBron And Michael Jordan's NBA Finals Opponents 1-14The LeBron James-Michael Jordan debate is getting repetitive and people are failing to realize that all rings aren't equal. Whether it's because of tougher competition or less talented teammates the difficulty of winning a championship varies. This list isn't about spraking the repetitive MJ-LeBron debate, it's about looking at their opponents in the NBA Finals. Here's Landry Locker's power ranking of the 14 NBA Finals opponents LeBron and MJ have faced.