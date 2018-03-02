HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — DeAndre Hopkins is at it again.

After posting photoshopped pictures of Malcolm Butler and Jimmy Graham in Houston Texans uniforms to Instagram, in an attempt to recruit the free agents to be, Hopkins now seems to be targeting Denver Broncos corner Aqib Talib, who may be on the trade block.

let’s get some work in this off season let me know where you at https://t.co/3J6aFG3a5Z — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) March 1, 2018

Hopkins, 25, signed the richest contract for a wide receiver in NFL history last summer, and followed up with his first-ever first-team All Pro. Despite a season-ending injury to Deshaun Watson, and subpar play from Tom Savage, Hopkins had 96 catches for 1,378 yards and 13 touchdowns, which was the best of his career.

The Texans have major holes to fill on the offensive line and secondary, with Kevin Johnson struggling to live up to his status as a top pick, Johnathan Joseph turning 33 and entering free agency and A.J. Bouye leaving for the Jacksonville Jaguars a year ago.

Talib, 32, would be a major upgrade. He’s made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons, is only one year removed from a first-team All Pro and has played 13 games or more every year since 2013.

He does come with baggage, having been suspended twice in the last few seasons, once for poking Indianapolis Colts tight end Dwayne Allen in the eye, once for ripping off the chain of Oakland Raiders wide receiver during a game and starting a brawl.

Would his personality be too big for the Texans, who’ve historically shied away from players who were a little rough around the edges?

That much is unknown.

But if it was up to Hopkins, it seems he’d have Talib in Houston.