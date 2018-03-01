By Brian McDonald
Sean, Rich, and Ted opened the show talking about the Rockets beating the Clippers last night, and James Harden taking a life with a killer crossover.

 

Stupid people, doing stupid things. Sean, Rich, and Ted mocked them during All Due Respect.

 

Sean Miller doubled down hard with his denials of paying players, and Tom Izzo pulled a big coach in a small college town move by telling the media what questions they can ask. Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed the big scandals in college basketball for two segments.

 

Johnny Manziel told all on his Billy Manziel trip to Vegas in a podcast recently. Sean, Rich, and Ted played the audio and reacted.

 

Sean, Rich, and Ted discussed comments made by Texans coach Bill O’Brien from the NFL Combine. Specifically, an injury update on D’Onta Foreman, and his thoughts on the team’s running back situation. Audio from Coach O’Brien included.

 

