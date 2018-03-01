Today on Mad Radio: Harden embarrasses a poor man on national TV and locks up the MVP, Marc Vandermeer gives a Texans update, Texans wish list, Worst Take of the Week nominees, Manziel party tales and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the Rockets latest win and the play everyone around the country is talking about and listens to what it sounded like nationally and locally.

Mad Radio listens to and reacts to Johnny Manziel’s tales from the past.

Mad Radio reacts to the story coming out of New England that Robert Kraft’s long-time model girlfriend had a baby, which disgusts Landry, but causes Seth t question his double standard.

Mad Radio lays out the offseason standards for the Houston Texans and the speculation that the organization will spend heavily in free agency.

The Texans offseason wish list varies from fan to fan, but which one of the rumored targets actually makes sense? Plus, Jon Gruden isn’t a fan of numbers.

Marc Vandermeer joins Mad Radio live from Indianapolis to dispute the claims Brian Gaine is boring, give the latest on the offseason plans and discuss urinal interactions and Romeo’s surprisingly athletic body type.

Worst Take Of The Week 3/1: Benefit Of Doubt, Headline Porn And Forget