After the James Harden crossover from Wednesday night’s game vs the Clippers, Paul attempts to compile a list of his career highlights during his Rockets tenure.

Paul lays the soul of the Clippers player who had his ankles broken by James Harden to rest.

In the Nightly News: NFL Combine news and more.

In honor of the Harden highlight, Paul and producer Ryan Rockett list some of the most disrespectful moments in Houston sports history.

Paul reacts to a terrible Rockets diss and a terrible local government rap from Utah and attempts one of his own.

Paul looks at the NFL teams desperate for a franchise quarterback in an NFL Combine edition of QB Hungry Eyes.

Paul takes a look at NFL free agents and decides if they’re Texans-worthy or not.

In the Late Night Snack: A scary look-alike story and more.

In the Last Call: analyzing Bob McNair’s recent comments, Paul has a fight with a friend and more.