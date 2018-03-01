HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- After leading the Rockets to a 12-0 record in the month of February, the NBA announced Thursday that Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni was Western Conference Coach of the Month.

It’s the eighth time D’Antoni has won the honor, third with the Rockets, and second this season. He joins Rudy Tomjanovich as the only Rockets coach to win the award three times.

Eight of the Rockets 12 wins came away from Toyota Center and the Rockets outscored opponents by close to 14 points per game. Under D’Antoni, the Rockets currently have the best record in the NBA (48-13), and are in the middle of their second 14 game win streak of the season, and would break the franchise record for most wins in a season by finishing 11-10 the rest of the way.

Washington Wizards head coach Scott Brooks was named Eastern Conference coach of the Month. Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans and LeBron James of the Cleveland Cavaliers were named Western and Eastern Conference Players of the Month.