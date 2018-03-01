HOUSTON- (SportsRadio 610)- Beginning Friday, March 2 and 9:00 am, fans will be able to purchase single game tickets for the 2018 Astros season.

There are still tickets remaining to the Astros homer opener on April 2 against the Baltimore Orioles, and the Astros will be celebrating their 2017 World Series championship the entire homestand that includes three games against the Orioles followed by a weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

The Astros will wear special gold-plated uniforms as well as unveil their World Series pennant on opening day, and April 3, the players will receive their championship rings from owner Jim Crane and Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred.

The weekend series will be highlighted by a replica World Series trophy giveaway on April 6, a replica championship ring giveaway on April 7, and a World Series champions poster on April 8.

Other fan giveaways throughout the season include a Jose Altuve youth jersey giveaway, and Star Wars night, and every Tuesday will be dollar hot dog night.

Fans can purchase tickets by visiting www.astros.com/tickets or by calling 1-877-9ASTROS (1-877-927-8767.