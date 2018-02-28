Today on Mad Radio: Texans GM Brian Gaine addresses the media, John McClain joins the show live from the combine, SportsRadio 610 combine kicks off, the new strategy of Lance McCullers, Rockets revenge, Mike defends Aaron Judge vs Seth and more.

Brian Gaine will meet with the media today, Mad Radio discusses what they want to hear from him. Plus, Mike’s stubborn ways are getting to the team.

Mad Radio discusses a new strategy Lance McCullers is considering this season, allegedly. Plus, the strange feeling of the combine going on with limited Texans draft selections.

Mad Radio reacts to the recent reports that the Texans were called about Jason Peters and showed no interest. Why? The guys discuss…

Mad Radio reacts to Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel going under the knife and each pick one rule that needs to change in sports including college clock, football OT and NBA free throws.

Mad Radio continues the SportsRadio 610 combine with the random 40-second Hot Take and discusses why Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski retiring appears to be a real possibility.

Mad Radio reacts to the things Brian Gaine said that stuck with them the most and if it’s too early to tell the difference between him and Rick Smith.

John McClain joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit LIVE from the NFL Combine minutes after he visited with Texans GM Brian Gaine.