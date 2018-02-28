HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Who knows what will happen by the time the regular season starts, but Houston Texans tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz will report for the team’s offseason program in April, per SportsRadio 610’s John McClain.

Fiedorowicz, a third round pick in 2014, said last month he was contemplating retirement after suffering three concussions last season, which weren’t the first of his football career.

He was also given a three year, $21.5 million contract in August.

Bill O’Brien said at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that as of today, he still has Fiedorowicz as part of the team’s plans.

“I don’t think any decision has been made in that regard, i know that (general manager) Brian (Gaine) and Chris (Olsen) will probably meet with his representative and him at some point in time, but as far as coaches are concerned right now, C.J. is still with us.”

Fiedorowicz’s status leaves the tight end group, already one of the more underachieving units during the O’Brien era, in flux. Ryan Griffin and Stephen Anderson, the only other tight ends on the roster, spent significant time dealing with injuries of their own, and even when healthy, none of the three has produced at a high level.

Jimmy Graham, a free agent, could be an option.

While he disappointed during his time with the Seattle Seahawks and since-fired offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, Graham was one of the best receiving threats in the league with the New Orleans Saints and head coach Sean Payton, earning three trips to the Pro Bowl and one first-team All Pro selection in five seasons there.

Graham, 31, still managed 10 touchdowns last season with the Seahawks, despite only 57 catches and 520 yards. It was the fourth time in his eight NFL seasons that he pulled in double-digit TDs.

DeAndre Hopkins, fresh off his first All Pro season, took to Instagram this month to recruit Graham in free agency, posting a photoshopped picture of Graham in a Texans uniform.