HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — So far, so good for Deshaun Watson’s comeback from a season-ending knee injury.

Houston Texans head coach Bill O’Brien said today at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that his quarterback is doing well so far in his return from his second career ACL tear.

“I believe he’s ahead of schedule,” O’Brien said. “From what I see, what I hear, I think he’s doing real well.”

It’s unclear when Watson will be able to return to the practice field, though he’s expected to be ready for the start of the regular season.

Watson, the No. 12 overall pick in last year’s draft, was a sensation in his first NFL season. After taking over for Tom Savage just 30 minutes into the season, Watson led the offense to 34.7 points per game and 396.7 yards per game (in his starts), putting himself in the MVP conversation and giving the franchise new hope.

But the week after arguably his best performance, against the Seattle Seahawks, Watson suffered a non-contact injury in practice.

Watson, the third quarterback taken in the 2017 NFL Draft, also tore the ACL in his other knee his freshman year at Clemson. After missing a week with the injury, he successfully lobbied head coach Dabo Swinney to let him play in the regular season finale against South Carolina and went 14 of 19 for 269 yards passing with two touchdowns — plus two rushing touchdowns.