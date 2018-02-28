Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – Astros first baseman Yuli Gurriel underwent surgery Wednesday morning to remove the hook of hamate bone in his left hand. Gurriel posted a picture of himself on his Instagram in a hospital bed prepping for surgery. Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow said Yuli will start the season on the disabled list, and expects his recovery to be about six weeks.

Gurriel had been sent back to Houston from Spring Training to see a specialist on Tuesday. His fracture was preexisting, but only recently started bothering him so the decision was made to remove the bone. It is a fairly common injury in baseball with a reliable surgery and result.

Yuli also is set to serve a five game suspension for his actions in Game 3 of the World Series last season. He made an offensive gesture directed at Dodgers pitcher Yu Darvish in the dugout that was caught on camera.