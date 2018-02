Episode 31 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610. This week Kyle couldn’t make it, so Brian was joined by past fill-in host Jacob Reiner.

On This Week’s Show:

1:39 – Roman Reigns shoot promo on Brock Lesnar

7:51 – John Cena vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania?

20:13 – Booking Ronda Rousey

26:52 – Booking the Intercontinental Title; Miz vs. Balor vs. Rollins?

29:12 – Booking Braun Strowman

Catch us LIVE on SportsRadio 610 in just less than two weeks, Sunday, March 11th right after the WWE Fastlane PPV with a recap show from 10pm-midnight.