HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – With just days remaining before the start of the 2018 season, the Dynamo sign two of their draft picks to round out the opening day roster.

Goalkeeper, Michael Nelson, the 20th overall pick in the 2018 MLS SuperDraft was one of the two signings the Dynamo made official. Nelson went to Seven Lakes high school in the Katy area before playing his college soccer at SMU. Nelson joins goalies Chris Seitz and Joe Willis on the roster, while Tyler Deric is under contract as well.

“Michael and Mac have integrated well within our team and club and have earned this opportunity with the first team,” said Dynamo Vice President and General Manager Matt Jordan.

The second signing was forward Mac Steeves, who the Dynamo drafted with the 43rd overall pick out of Providence. Steeves scored three goals in five preseason matches for the Dynamo.

After the Dynamo sold Erick Torres to Pumas, it opened up a forward spot on the depth chart and Steeves made the most of the opportunity and has earned a roster spot with the Dynamo.

“They are young talented players that we chose during the 2018 MLS SuperDraft because we felt they have a lot of tools. During the preseason, they were able to bring different things to the team that we don’t have,” said Dynamo Head Coach Wilmer Cabrera.

The Dynamo open the 2018 season at home against Atlanta United FC, 2:30 p.m. Saturday at BBVA Compass Stadium. The prematch show begins at 2 p.m. on Sports Radio 610.