By Brian McDonald
Rich and Ted are joined by former Texans receiver David Anderson for his weekly visit. They discussed the fight between Roger Goodell and Jerry Jones, the ongoing NCAA scandals, and more.

 

Rich and Ted talk about the NFL competition committee considering changes to the league’s controversial catch rule.

 

Rich and Ted discuss the Rockets adding to their win streak with a victory over the Utah Jazz, and ask the daily question, how likely is it that they can beat the Warriors in the playoffs?

 

Rich and Ted discuss the fight between NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Reports say Goodell wants money from Jerry Jones to make up for the court costs of the Ezekiell Elliott suspension appeal.

 

