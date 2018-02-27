Today on Mad Radio: TrainWreck Tuesday, Warriors still don’t respect the Rockets, Watson’s respects and overvalue, Mike’s figure of speech test, LeBron’s drama and more.

The Warriors apparently still don’t respect the Rockets according to someone close to the team. Mad Radio reacts and discusses the mood on a Tuesday.

Mike Meltser says he has been vindicated by the NBA’sa decision on ZaZa and Case Keenum will be an unrestricted free agent. Mad Radio reacts to these two stories.

It seems like people around the country are anxious to label the Yankees the best team in the AL, which Landry Locker doesn’t understand. This leads to Mike Meltser dropping a stat and Seth Payne being annoyed by simplistic stats.

Some in Houston might be too high on Deshaun Watson, but nationally it might be too low. Mad Radio reacts to the extremes incolving the Texans QB.

Mad Radio gives an update on the Texans and a few undr the radar moves they’ve been making and go through the best of the worst in TrainWreck Tuesday, which can be heard every Tuesday at 7:40 on Mad Radio.

Mad Radio discussesto the end of the MVP chip on the shoulder of the city of Houston and LeBron being called out by someone who knows him best.