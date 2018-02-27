By Crystal Hessong

Locally-owned businesses are booming in Houston, and that is especially true of coffee houses. You won’t have to settle for chain coffee, not when there are so many great coffee shops around town. Thanks to the numerous local roasters, many of these coffee shops have the freshest coffee you can get.

Cafeza

1720 Houston Ave.

Houston, Texas 77007

(832) 203-8016

www.cafeza.com

Cafeza is not only a relaxing spot for coffee but also a great place for food. Enjoy churros, quiche, tacos and more when you feel puckish while drinking your coffee. On weekends, you can order a more substantial brunch. During the day, Cafeza serves coffee and snacks, but after sunset, many patrons come for its cool wine bar atmosphere with light bites and live music. Whether you want bar snacks or breakfast tacos, cabernet or café con leche, you’ll find it at Cafeza.

Boomtown Coffee

242 West 19th St.

Houston, Texas 77008

(713) 862-7018

www.boomtowncoffee.com

Boomtown Coffee has both its own brand of coffee and a coffeehouse in the Heights. When you visit the café, you can enjoy a variety of house made lattes with the locally roasted coffee or nosh on light foods such as soups, sandwiches or tacos. While other coffee shops close early, Boomtown stays open until 7 p.m. for a quiet cold brew on a hot afternoon or a soothing hot drink on a chilly fall evening.

A 2nd Cup

1111 East 11th St.

Houston, Texas 77009

(832) 962-7656

www.a2ndcup.com

A 2nd Cup is a coffee shop with a cause. This coffee shop helps to fight against human trafficking one cup at a time. Through raising awareness and donating its profits, this little café is making a big impact in the world. While this coffee shop has a worthy cause, that’s not the only reason to visit. The specialty drinks such as the Secret Squirrel or Red Baron are must tries. Additionally, you can find nosh boxes and salads if you find yourself puckish while enjoying your coffee.

Catalina Coffee

2201 Washington Ave.

Houston, Texas 77007

(713) 861-8448

www.catalinacoffeeshop.com

For 10 years, long before coffee shops became chic, Catalina Coffee has been quietly serving quality coffee. As you should expect from a local café, Catalina serves coffee from a local roaster, Amaya. While the coffee tastes great, it’s the ultra-friendly staff and welcoming atmosphere that keep people coming back to Catalina. Make it your neighborhood coffee shop just as many other Houstonians have. Since coffee is the main draw, don’t expect a fancy menu, but the pastries served are delivered fresh every morning.

Inversion Coffee House

1953 Montrose Blvd.

Houston, Texas 77006

(713) 523-4866

www.inversioncoffeehouse.com

Located in Montrose, Inversion Coffee House gets its name from a now-demolished public sculpture of the same name. With Katz coffee available in a variety of drinks including drip and espresso, it will take dozens of visits to try everything on the menu. Snack on pastries or salads if you want something a little more substantial to accompany your drink. And if you find yourself craving coffee after dark, Inversion stays open until 10 p.m. every night.