HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt will not hold his annual charity softball tournament this summer, and will instead focus on on rehabbing and managing the $37 million-plus he raised for Hurricane Harvey relief.

The Charity Classic will return next year, as I have taken this year to focus on getting my leg/body ready for the season, the ongoing hurricane recovery efforts & our after-school athletic programs. I appreciate the incredible love & support and can’t wait for next year’s game! https://t.co/CNReRGpWTz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) February 26, 2018

Watt, who started the event in 2012 after his first NFL season, is coming off his second straight season ending injury, this time a lateral tibial plateau fracture in his leg.

Earlier this month, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year told the NFL Network that his recovery is going well. Watt is expected to be ready for the start of training camp this summer.

It’s also been a busy offseason for Watt away from football, as the 28-year-old started a social media movement in response to Harvey, the worst natural disaster in Texas state history, raising over $37 million — earning him Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and Sports Illustrated‘s Sportsperson of the Year among others.