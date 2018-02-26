By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:Alexa Bliss, Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, brian mcdonald, Brock Lesnar, broken matt hardy, elimination chamber, heel turn, heel turn podcast, kyle king, Matt Hardy, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, the heel turn podcast, Triple H, woken matt hardy, WWE, wwe elimination chamber, wwe universal championship

The live Heel Turn PPV Special on SportsRadio 610!

Kyle King and Brian McDonald reacted to Ronda Rousey signing her RAW contract, Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss winning the two Elimination Chamber matches, and more.

Next show comes up soon, Sunday March 11th right after the SmackDown exclusive PPV, WWE Fastlane.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen