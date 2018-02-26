The live Heel Turn PPV Special on SportsRadio 610!
Kyle King and Brian McDonald reacted to Ronda Rousey signing her RAW contract, Roman Reigns and Alexa Bliss winning the two Elimination Chamber matches, and more.
Next show comes up soon, Sunday March 11th right after the SmackDown exclusive PPV, WWE Fastlane.
