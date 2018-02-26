Rich and Ted discuss the Rockets picking up a win in Denver last night to stretch their winning streak to 12 games, and how they could divide up the minutes for a deep roster down the stretch before the playoffs.

Rich and Ted discuss several NFL topics including Blake Bortles signing a new deal to stay in Jacksonville, the Vikings deciding not to franchise tag Case Keenum, and Ted tells a story about his experience at the NFL Combine, which starts this week.

Rich and Ted talked about J.J. Watt canceling his celebrity softball game this year to devote his full attention and energy to recovering from his knee injury. They like the decision, what can we expect from Watt in 2018?

Rich and Ted talked for two segments about the major scandals rocking college basketball, including the FBI getting involved and Arizona coach Sean Miller getting caught by a wiretap making a six-figure bribe to a top recruit.