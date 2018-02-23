By Brian McDonald
Sean and Rich talked with Dane Brugler, Senior NFL Draft Analyst for NFLDraftScout, about prospects rising and falling before the NFL combine next week.

 

Sean and Ted mocked stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect. Today that included a certain former Houston quarterback.

 

Sean and Rich talked about what they expected from quarterbacks moving around and changing teams during the upcoming NFL off-season.

 

Sean and Rich discuss new updates in the FBI’s investigation into college basketball.

 

Sean and Rich talk football, Netflix shows, and whatever else comes up during their opening segment.

 

Sean and Rich talked with John McClain from the Houston Chronicle about the Texans, the NFL, and more for two segments.

 

