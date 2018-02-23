Today on Mad Radio: Texans Super Bowl hypothetical, Rockets musts to be the next to win a title, crazy baseball ideas, Russell Wilson is a cheese ball, Top-Five underrated sports movie badasses, Wade Smith’s weekly visit, Worst Take of The Week and more.

Mike Meltser reacts to Landry Locker’s notion that a Texans Super Bowl shouldn’t surprise anyone that actually watched the NFL, which leads to an interesting reaction from Seth Payne.

Mad Radio has a brief disagreement because of the corniness of Russell Wilson and the guys react to what Mike Meltser calls a ridiculous idea to change America’s past time.

Mad Radio discusses the Rockets current standing in the league and if getting the one seed is a must.

Mike Meltser has changed his stance on Broderick McKinney and Seth Payne breaksdown the state of the team early in the Brian Gaine era.

Mike Meltser steps to the Friday podium and answers all of the awkward questions Seth Payne, Mike Meltser and listeners throw his way.

The top-five underrated sports movie badasses of All Time courtesy of Landry Locker.

Seth Payne forecasts this to be the most dramatic offseason in the NFL in seven years. Mike Meltser and Payne discuss what intrigues them the most about it.

Worst Take Of The Week 2/23: Mike Doesn’t Get Zip Code Credit Card Confirmations

Mad Radio discusses what’s on tap in Houston and has big news about Ramon Ayala. Plus, in Mad Takes there’s an interesting replacement rumor about Jon Gruden and a gross Olympic confession.

Wade Smith discusses his former teammate Brian Cushing, the criticisms of the Texans organization and more during his weekly Mad Radio visit.

