Paul compiles a list of free agents he’d like to see the Texans pursue in the offseason.
Paul names the Houston sports figures he’d like to confront in a town-hall esque meeting if given the chance.
In the Nightly News: Paul fears the media may make an MVP case for Russell Westbrook again and more.
Paul mocks corny NFL and NBA commercials from this year and made his own Texans version.
Paul reacts to the Rockets’ dominating win vs Minnesota Friday night.
Paul has trouble deciding what’s appropriate Houston Rodeo wear.
Snapchat may be dying and more.