HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) — The Houston Texans didn’t do much in NFL free agency last offseason, and lost A.J. Bouye, John Simon and Quintin Demps to other teams.

The payoff: three compensatory picks in this year’s draft.

Texans get the third round compensatory pick for losing CB AJ Bouye and two sixth round picks for losing OLB John Simon and S Quintin Demps in free agency. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) February 23, 2018

Losing Bouye hurt, especially with him signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Kevin Johnson struggling to stay healthy and live up to his status as a former first round pick.

But for new GM Brian Gaine, the additional draft capital should be a big boost. The Texans are without their first (Deshaun Watson trade) and second round picks (Brock Osweiler salary dump), and are coming off a disappointing 4-12 season marred by injuries.

It will be interesting to see how Gaine fares in the middle rounds, where the Texans had notoriously struggled under Rick Smith. Of course, it will also be the franchise’s first draft class to join Deshaun Watson, who emerged as one of the best rookie quarterbacks ever last season before he was lost with a knee injury.