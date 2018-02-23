Houston (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Astros opened up Spring Training games with a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. On the mound, Reymin Guduan was the only pitcher with significant big league time to throw. However, the lineup had the likes of Jake Marisnick, Derek Fisher, Alex Bregman and Evan Gattis, among others who have had playing time in Houston.

Only Derek Fisher came away with a hit, but the runs were driven in by catcher Max Stassi and third baseman J.D. Davis. Both Stassi and Davis homered to put the Astros on top. Minor league prospective outfielder Kyle Tucker got an at-bat, but came up hitless.

In the pregame ceremony, the Astros helped to honor the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida. Student Angelique Meneses sang the national anthem, and Astros General Manager Jeff Luhnow brought the Commissioner’s trophy on to the field with Stoneman Douglass baseball coach Todd Fitz-Gerald and his son. All were a means of showing support for the tragedy in Parkland.