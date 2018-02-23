By Adam Spolane
Filed Under:Houston Rockets, NBA, Trevor Ariza

HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters Trevor Ariza will make his return to the starting lineup when the Rockets open the post all star break portion of their schedule Friday at Toyota Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Ariza strained his left hamstring early in the first quarter of the Rockets win over the Phoenix Suns on January 28. He’s missed the last nine games, but returned to practice Wednesday.

In 44 games this season, Ariza is averaging 12.1 points per game while shooting 38 percent from behind the 3-point line.

The Rockets may not have their full roster for Friday’s game as D’Antoni said Eric Gordon is ill and may not play.

