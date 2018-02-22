By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:Adam Silver, all due respect, Gregg Popovich, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, Kawhi Leonard, NBA Playoffs, rich lord, san antonio spurs, Sean Pendergast, sportsradio 610, The Triple Threat, top 5 at 5, with all due respect

Sean and Rich mocked stupid people, who did stupid things. Stories included a man who burned down his house to drive out some skunks. All Due Respect.

 

Sean and Rich discuss a Bill Barnwell article that talked about 5 moves for every AFC South team to make to improve their roster. What should the Texans do?

 

Sean and Rich discuss the surprising news out of San Antonio that star player Kawhi Leonard may miss the rest of the season, and what it means for the Rockets and the NBA Playoffs.

 

Sean and Rich discuss proposed changes to the playoffs format in the NBA, including reseeding, or just taking the top 16 regardless of conference.

 

Sean and Rich talk about the biggest stories of the day during the Top 5 at 5. Today that includes Tiger Woods in action, the Houston Cougars in the top 25, and Mark Cuban in trouble.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen