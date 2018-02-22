Today on Mad Radio: Reunited, good news for the Rockets, bad news in Dallas, the alleged Texans double standard, Marc Vandermeer’s weekly visit, Screw Em, the five biggest sports movie weasels of All Time and more.

Mad Radio is reunited after being apart for a day during the SportsRadio 610 draft.

Mad Radio reacts to the latest news out of San Antonio that increases the Rockets chances at making a run in the NBA Playoffs.

Mad Radio discusses the alleged double standard between Duane Brown and Brian Cushing and if it has validity.

The Top-Five biggest movie weasels of all time courtesy of Landry Locker.

The great Marc Vandermeer joins Mad Radio for his weekly visit to discuss the legacy of Brian Cushing and more.

Marc Vandermeer joins Mad Radio to call out a member of the media who he believes has become an irresponsible hot take guy.

Screw Em 2/22 And What Happens When You Catch Your College Roommate Doing The Deed?

What do you do as a college kid when you wake up and see your roommate doing what many kids that age do? A friend of the show and the star of Rockets Twitter joins the show.