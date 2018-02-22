Paul wonders if we romanticize how good the Texans were last season with Deshaun Watson playing.

Paul lists goals he’d like to see the Rockets achieve for the remainder of the NBA regular season.

In the Nightly News: Hot Take Harry has an opinion on Deshaun Watson’s trip to Germany and more.

Paul thinks the New York Yankees and their fanbase are getting a little too big for their britches.

Paul gives his take on Marvel’s newest blockbuster comic film.

Paul questions the societal stigma surrounding man leggings in the gym.

Paul reacts to a country music translation segment from the all-star Mad Radio show and explains his view on the genre.