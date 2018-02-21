By Edward Gilliard

All Star shake up of The Triple Threat with Sean Pendergast, Mike Meltser, and John Lopez. The All Star show discussed the 50 game suspension of Astros top prospect Forrest Whitley.

 

Sean, Mike, John, and Laura gave advice to our texters and one listener during the All Star edition of Damn Straight Advice

 

Sean, Mike, and John discussed the recent sexual harassment story coming from the Mavs.

 

Sean, Mike, and John discussed Andrew Luck current status and if he will play in 2018

 

Sean, Mike, and John Lopez share their stories for All Due Respect

 

Sean, Mike, and John discussed their thoughts on the Texans moving forward from Brian Cushing.

 

Sean, Mike, and John discussed the now healthy Houston Rockets roster.

 

 

 

