All-Star shake up version of MaD Radio. Landry, Jeremy, Rockett, and Brian talk about the other shows and have fun to open the show.

Landry, Jeremy, Rockett, and Brian discuss if the Rockets are going to lose, would fans rather them lose to the Warriors or Cavaliers?

Jeremy Branham doesn’t like Astros pitcher Lance McCullers being so vocal on social media about the rule changes in baseball. Get off his lawn. He’s angry.

Landry, Jeremy, Rockett, and Brian talk about the lovefest coming from NRG Stadium for Brian Cushing after the team released him. We don’t get it.

Landry, Jeremy, Rockett, and Brian discuss which NFL free agents, some controversial, the Texans should consider adding to the roster.

Jeremy Branham has a conspiracy theory about Malcolm Butler and why Bill Belichick didn’t play in the Super Bowl. Landry, Rockett, and Brian react to that theory.

MaD Radio All-Star lineup, the mocking the other show segments from the show today.