Houston Astros Minor League pitcher Forrest Whitley, the organization’s top pitching prospect, was suspended Wednesday 50 games for violation of the minor league drug program.

The 20-year-old was the 17th overall pick in the 2016 draft as a high schooler from Alamo Heights in San Antonio.

“Obviously as an organization we’re going to suffer a little bit, but we’re still hopeful and optimistic that Forrest can be a big part of our future,” general manager Jeff Luhnow said.

Whitley was an outside shot to see time during the season with the Astros, but was tracking as a member of the 2019 rotation.

