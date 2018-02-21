Episode 30 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.
On This Week’s Show:
1:32 – Quick Count segment. Topics: Rich Swann released, end of split brand PPV’s, could Paul Heyman induct Goldberg into the WWE Hall of Fame?
10:17 – RAW recap, we loved the gauntlet match.
17:37 – WWE Elimination Chamber predictions.
43:20 – “Bro, Hear Me Out Bro” segment, Kyle gives a hot booking take.
Tune in to the LIVE Heel Turn PPV Special this Sunday, February 25th from 10pm-midnight on SportsRadio 610 to hear Kyle and Brian react to and breakdown WWE Elimination Chamber.
