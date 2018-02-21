On an All Star Best Of Gallant At Night:
Paul, Seth and Rich set the scene for their post-draft show
Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the suspension to Astros prospect Forest Whitley, and how does MLB makes games shorter
Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the trouble happening with the Dallas Mavs organization and the sexual harassment claims being made
Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the Houston Texans roster, their love for only signing nice, good character guys, and is Cushing a Ring Of Honor guy?
Last Call With Paul, Seth and Rich
Comments
Paul GallantPaul Gallant What I do for 610: I host Gallant at Night, weeknights 7-11 CT. Birthday: 04/11/1989 Twitter Facebook Pauly G’s...More from Paul Gallant