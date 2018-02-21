An All Star Best Of Gallant At NightBy Paul Gallant
Filed Under:Baseball, Brian Cushing, draft, Football, Forest Whitley, Houston Texans, MLB, nfl, Ring of Honor

On an All Star Best Of Gallant At Night:

Paul, Seth and Rich set the scene for their post-draft show

 

 

Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the suspension to Astros prospect Forest Whitley, and how does MLB makes games shorter

 

 

Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the trouble happening with the Dallas Mavs organization and the sexual harassment claims being made

 

 

Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the Houston Texans roster, their love for only signing nice, good character guys, and is Cushing a Ring Of Honor guy?

 

 

Last Call With Paul, Seth and Rich

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen