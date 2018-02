On an All Star Best Of Gallant At Night:

Paul, Seth and Rich set the scene for their post-draft show

Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the suspension to Astros prospect Forest Whitley, and how does MLB makes games shorter

Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the trouble happening with the Dallas Mavs organization and the sexual harassment claims being made

Paul, Seth and Rich talk about the Houston Texans roster, their love for only signing nice, good character guys, and is Cushing a Ring Of Honor guy?

Last Call With Paul, Seth and Rich