Today on Mad Radio: Brian Cushing is released, baseball’s rule changes, Astros speak on the changes, All Star controversy, Mike’s luxurious lifestyle, TrainWreck Tuesday, Five Texans moves that need to be made and more.

Mad Radio reacts to the news of Brian Cushing’s future release from over the weekend and breaks down the highlights of the long weekend.

The evil brother of John Feinstein, Ron, bashes James Harden on President’s Day and Mad Radio takes a closer look at Fergie’s scrutinized national anthem.

Lance McCullers Jr. isn’t a fan of the MLB’s new rules and he isn’t olding back his feelings. Plus, Mad Radio goes through a list of Texas stereotypes and whether or not they are valid.

Mad Radio discusses the legacy of Brian Cushing, the double standard some point to and what his release means for the Texans.

Mad Radio discusses the cap possibilities for Brian Gaine this offseason and Mike’s lunurious life choices.

TrainWreck Tuesday 2/20

Mad Radio reacts to moves some experts are saying the team needs to make including the trading of one of the best players on the team.