Paul reacts to the Texans announcing the release of linebacker Brian Cushing and why he believes Cushing is the biggest “what if” story of the francise.

Paul thinks some Astros are overreacting to MLB rule changes intended to speed up games.

In the Nightly News: The NCAA drops the hammer on Louisville basketball and more.

Paul discusses the NBA All-Star Game that he didn’t watch.

Paul debates Bill Polian’s comments regarding Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Producer Ryan Rockett asks Paul to rate athlete rap lyrics and guess which sports star they belong to.

A list of things Texans love and more.

In the Last Call: Paul’s take on LeBron’s clapback towards a Fox News host and more.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen