HOUSTON (SPORTSRADIO 610) – The Houston Texans have officially released linebacker Brian Cushing. Cushing, the 2009 Defensive Rookie of the Year played nine seasons for the Texans after being drafted in the first round.

“Brian Cushing has meant a great deal to the McNair family and few players have meant more to the Texans franchise over the course of the last nine seasons,” said Vice Chairman and Chief Operating Officer Cal McNair. “His work ethic, toughness and leadership, not only as a member of the team, but in the Houston community, is to be commended, especially his dedication to the military and their families. Brian will always be part of the Texans family.”

Cushing was suspended for 10 games in 2017 for his second positive test for performance-enhancing drugs.

Cushing posted a thank you note on his Instagram account apologizing for not bringing a Super Bowl to Houston.