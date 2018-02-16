Paul reacts to his draft position in the SportsRadio 610 host draft and isn’t exactly excited about the upcoming NBA All-Star Weekend.

Paul wonders which team can claim the title of Houston’s sports enemy.

Paul debates callers who are optimistic about the Rockets’ chances against the Warriors in the playoffs.

The top-secret NBA All-Star draft order gets released and more.

Paul takes an online quiz to assess how sensitive he is.

In the Last Call: Brian Cushing’s time with the Texans may be up and more.

