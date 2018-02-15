Sean and Ted discussed why attendance numbers at stadiums are dropping in college football.
Sean and Ted talked with John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer and current baseball analyst for Fox and MLB Network. They discussed the words exchanged between Justin Verlander and media about the Yankees, who are the top contenders to challenge the Astros besides the Yankees, his thoughts on the Gerrit Cole addition, and more.
Sean and Ted talked about the five biggest questions for the Astros entering Spring Training.
