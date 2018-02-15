Filed Under:Billy Corgan, James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, Smashing Pumpkins
Credit: Olivia Bee

The Grammy Award-winning alternative rock band announced their “Shiny And Oh So Bright Tour” which will feature founding members Billy Corgan, Jimmy Chamberlin, and James Iha. This is Smashing Pumpkins’ first tour in nearly 20 years.

After being formed in 1988, the band has released 9 studio albums which have sold over 30 million copies combined.

The 36-city tour will kick off in Glendale, AZ on July 12th and make its way across american arenas throughout the summer.

Smashing Pumpkins will be in Houston on July 17th at the Toyota Center

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 23rd at 10 am through LiveNation.com or just click here

