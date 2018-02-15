By Brian McDonald
Sean and Ted talked with John Smoltz, MLB Hall of Famer and current baseball analyst for Fox and MLB Network. They discussed the words exchanged between Justin Verlander and media about the Yankees, who are the top contenders to challenge the Astros besides the Yankees, his thoughts on the Gerrit Cole addition, and more.

