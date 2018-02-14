By Brian McDonald
Filed Under:2018 Winter Olympics, all due respect, damn straight advice, Houston Rockets, Houston Texans, john harris, Johnny Manziel, Minnesota Timberwolves, NFL Draft, NFL free agency, Sean Pendergast, shaun white, snowboarding, sportsradio 610, Ted Johnson, The Triple Threat, with all due respect

Sean and Ted mocked stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories include a 75 year old grandma who is also a drug kingpin.

 

Sean and Ted helped out listeners on the text line with advice on love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice every Wednesday.

 

Sean and Ted talked about Johnny Manziel signing with the Spring League in Austin to start his comeback, and if they believe this attempt will work.

 

Sean and Ted talk about snowboarder Shaun White winning his third Olympic gold medal, and the controversy after he won with letting the American Flag touch the ground.

 

Sean and Ted talk about the Rockets picking up an impressive win on the road against the Timberwolves, and the matchup problems they’ll cause teams if Ryan Anderson keeps hitting the 3-point shot.

 

Sean and Ted talk to John Harris from Texans Radio about prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, and how the Texans should prioritze addressing their needs between free agency and the draft.

 

Sean and Ted ranked the free agency targets for the Texans to go after to improve their roster. Includes who they want as the backup to Deshaun Watson.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Houston

Dynamo Schedule
DONATE NOW TO HOUSTON FOOD BANKAll of Houston Radio is banding together to support the Houston Food Bank. Donate now.
Chris Myers Roast

Listen Live

Listen