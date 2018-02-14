Sean and Ted mocked stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories include a 75 year old grandma who is also a drug kingpin.

Sean and Ted helped out listeners on the text line with advice on love, work, and life in general. Damn Straight Advice every Wednesday.

Sean and Ted talked about Johnny Manziel signing with the Spring League in Austin to start his comeback, and if they believe this attempt will work.

Sean and Ted talk about snowboarder Shaun White winning his third Olympic gold medal, and the controversy after he won with letting the American Flag touch the ground.

Sean and Ted talk about the Rockets picking up an impressive win on the road against the Timberwolves, and the matchup problems they’ll cause teams if Ryan Anderson keeps hitting the 3-point shot.

Sean and Ted talk to John Harris from Texans Radio about prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, and how the Texans should prioritze addressing their needs between free agency and the draft.

Sean and Ted ranked the free agency targets for the Texans to go after to improve their roster. Includes who they want as the backup to Deshaun Watson.