Paul reacts to Duane Brown’s explanation of what lead to him leaving the Texans on Arian Foster’s podcast.

Continued discussion on the Duane Brown podcast with caller input.

Astros pitcher Justin Verlander responds to a radio host naming the Yankees the team to beat in the AL.

Paul decides if it’s time to put the city’s beefs with these basketball players to rest.

Paul reacts to Joe Johnson’s Rockets debut after the team’s victory vs. Sacramento Wednesday night.

People are insecure about admitting they met on dating apps, a report claims men are increasingly uncomfortable working with women and more.

Paul is tired of the Aaron Judge worship and continued Marcus Mariota hype.

 

