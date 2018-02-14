HOUSTON (SportsRadio 610)- The Rockets hit the all star break Wednesday night with their tenth straight win, beating the Sacramento Kings 100-91 at Toyota Center.

The win gives the Rockets their second double-digit win streak of the season, they won 14 straight in November and December, and improves them to 44-13 on the season. They’ll need to go just 15-10 the rest of the way to break the franchise record for most wins in a season.

Houston started the game slow, scoring just 20 points, a season-low, on 36 percent shooting in the first quarter with seven turnovers, but got things going in the second.

Chris Paul scored the first two of his 17 points of the period with a finger roll on the first possession. That started a 9-0 Rockets run, giving them a 29-25 lead, a lead they’d never surrender.

De’Aaron Fox drained a 21-footer with 2:43 left before halftime to bring Sacramento within four points, but the Rockets closed the half on a 11-5 run to take a 55-45 lead into the locker room. Paul led the Rocket with 19, on 6-of-7 shooting.

After halftime, the Rockets built the lead to 17 when Harden canned a 15-foot fadeaway only to see the Kings finish the quarter on an 11-3 spurt to get the lead back to single-digits.

Sacramento battled in the fourth, but never got closer than five as it falls to 18-39.

Harden’s 28 points led all scorers. He shot just 7-of-19 from the field, but did knock down five three-pointers. He added nine rebounds and nine assists.

Paul did not score after halftime, but he chipped in seven assists, while Clint Capela gave the Rockets 13 points and 11 rebounds for his 9th double-double in the last 12 games.

Hours after signing, Joe Johnson made his Rockets debut and scored nine points on 2-of-9 shooting in 31 minutes.

Bogdan Bogdanovich led Sacramento with 20 points.

The Rockets will return from the all star break in search of their 11th straight win February 23 at Toyota Center against the Minnesota Timberwolves.