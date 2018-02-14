Episode 29 of The Heel Turn Podcast, talking pro wrestling and WWE every week with Kyle King and Brian McDonald for SportsRadio 610.
On this week’s show:
0:58 – Braun Strowman launches his music career.
3:08 – Positive reviews for Coach returning to commentary.
5:37 – More things we liked from RAW.
6:53 – Elimination Chamber now with 7 men, Balor/Rollins double pin.
9:49 – Ronda Rousey going to RAW.
11:57 – SmackDown was a mess.
18:00 – Dolph Ziggler signs a new contract.
20:59 – Ivory going to the WWE Hall of Fame.
28:29 – Backlash now a joint brand PPV?
31:14 – “Bro, hear me out bro” – Crazy booking idea for Strowman.
