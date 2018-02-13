Sean, Rich, and Ted react to and discuss the news of Harris County approving a $105 million renovation of the Astrodome.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked about stupid people, who did stupid things during All Due Respect. Stories today include a Washington man fully living up to his gimmick, but probably shouldn’t have.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talked with our fantasy girl Lisa Ann to get more Valentine’s Day advice for the listeners.
Sean, Rich, and Ted talk about MLB prop bets that include Astros players, including most likely player to lead the league in home runs.
Sean, Rich, and Ted played Six Words To with listeners describing how they’d like to see the AstroDome renovated.
